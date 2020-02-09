Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
12130 W. Center Street
Wauwatosa, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
12130 W. Center Street
Wauwatosa, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Peschel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Peschel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Peschel Notice
Mary Lou Peschel

Brookfield - Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the age of 61 years. Beloved daughter of Mary and the late Frank Peschel. Loving sister of Patti Keller. Adored aunt of Paul (Laura) Keller. Mary Lou is also loved by other family, friends and clients.

Mary Lou graduated with a Master's Degree in Speech Pathology from Marquette University. For over 25 years, she was a Designer Specialist at Wallpaper Wallpaper in Wauwatosa.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12130 W. Center Street, Wauwatosa. Mass Of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Holy Masses appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline