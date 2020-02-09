|
|
Mary Lou Peschel
Brookfield - Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the age of 61 years. Beloved daughter of Mary and the late Frank Peschel. Loving sister of Patti Keller. Adored aunt of Paul (Laura) Keller. Mary Lou is also loved by other family, friends and clients.
Mary Lou graduated with a Master's Degree in Speech Pathology from Marquette University. For over 25 years, she was a Designer Specialist at Wallpaper Wallpaper in Wauwatosa.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12130 W. Center Street, Wauwatosa. Mass Of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Holy Masses appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020