Mary Lou Puetz
Cudahy - Found peace August 23, 2020 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by her granddaughter Maggie. Loving wife of 71 years to Jack H Puetz. Dear mother of John D (Carol), Chris (Mike) Kania, Steve(Jane), Julie (Bob) Stewart, Mary (Jeff) Schlax, and Janet (Dave) Krummel. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday September 3, 2020 at Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church (3672 E Plankinton Ave) from 9 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. For Complete notice please visit our website at www.churcandchapel.com