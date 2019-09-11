|
|
Mary Lou Studee
Milwaukee - (Nee Coyle) Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, age 86 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband John of 56 years, and two sons; Richard and Patrick. Survived by her dear children Michael (Donna), David (Lori), Shari (Chris) Verburgt. Grandmother of Eric (Laura), Tim (Alison), and Dana (Doug) Dubois; Ryan and Alex (Jade); Jake and Makayla Verburgt. Great-grandmother of Owen and Samantha; Sophie; and Jocelyn and Kai Dubois. Sister to Carolyn (the late Pete) Hetzel, and the late Matthew (Marilyn) Coyle. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH (8200 W. Denver Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53223) on Thursday, September 12, from 5PM - 7PM with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 7PM. Private burial Resurrection Cemetery. If desired, Memorials to St. Bernadette Catholic Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019