Mary Lou Wahlig
Brookfield - (Nee Chaltry) 02/07/1936 - 05/19/2020. Committal service to be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield on Wednesday, July 15th at 10 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.