Mary Louise Beauchamp
1925 - 2020
Peacefully entered into the fullness of Eternal Life on May 20, 2020. She was a long time resident of Marquette, MI and Lakeland, FL and more recently a resident at the Milwaukee Catholic Home. For 70 years, she was the devoted wife of her now deceased husband, Ray L. Beauchamp.

Her life was centered on her loving family, her devotion to her husband and their seven children. Throughout her life, her strength in character, her strong faith, and her wonderful wit and sense of humor were a source of encouragement and joy.

Mary Louise graduated from Marquette High School in 1943 and married her high school sweetheart in 1948. Beloved mother of David (Judith), Mark (Ann Marie), Brian (Janice), Ann (Daniel) Carpenter, Stephen (Janice), Thomas (Mary), and Douglas (Sally). Proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grand children. She is preceded in death by her sister (Ruth), and survived by her loving brothers Walter and William Hackett. Mary Louise will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A service will be held on Thursday, June 25, at 11:00AM, at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr., Shorewood, WI, 53211. A reception will immediately follow. Internment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Marquette, MI will be private for the family. Memorials in Mary Louise's name may be made to the Autism Society of America 6110 Executive Blvd, Suite 305 Rockville, MD 20852, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Service
11:00 AM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
