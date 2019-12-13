|
Mary Louise "Lou" Dretzka
(nee Weighner), age 91, (of Prairie du Chien, South Milwaukee, Cudahy) passed away at her home in Greenfield, WI. Born in 1928 in Prairie du Chien, WI to Wilbur and Anna (Zweifel) Weighner. Married to Kenneth M. Dretzka, Sr. in 1954 until his death in 1998. Caring mother to Ken Jr. (Pat), Ellen (Jay) Anderson, Neil (Jennifer), the late Matt (Jennifer), Andy (Amy) and Phil (Lizabeth). Devoted Nana to Rachael, Alex, Ally, Dani, Ricki, Fiona, Ian, Emma, Ethan and Sophia.
Preceded in death by brother Phil Weighner (Katie and Joan), sister Doris (Sterlie) Rybarczyk, brothers-in-law Hubert (Violet), Roland (Jill and Elaine) and Jerry Dretzka; sisters-in-law Marianne (Jim) Cherrie, Lenore (Nick) Dretzka-Fluyeras and in-laws Jerome & Elynor Dretzka.
Visitation: Friday, 12/20, 5-7pm at Church & Chapel Cudahy, 3774 E Underwood Ave., Cudahy, WI
Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, 12/21 at Nativity of the Lord Church, 3672 E Plankinton Ave, Cudahy, WI. Visitation 9:30-10:30. Service 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cudahy Historical Society or the Wisconsin Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2019