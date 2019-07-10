Resources
Mary Louise Girard

Mary Louise Girard Notice
Girard, Mary Louise Mary Louise Girard, age 53, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Mary brought life, laughter, love, and passion into every relationship as a devoted wife, mother, and friend of many. Her warmth, kindness and welcoming nature left lasting impressions in the hearts of many through her commitment to friendships and volunteering. Mary will be laid to eternal rest at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery following a mass, after visitation from 9-11AM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Divine Mercy Parish of South Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019
