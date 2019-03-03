|
|
Maniero, Mary Louise "Lou" (Nee Stabile) Born to Eternal Life Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving wife of the late Daniel A. Maniero. Cherished mom of Beth, Gregory, Lawrence (Karen) Maniero, and the late Amy (Mark) Dierbeck. Grandmother of Angela Slater and the late Jessica Maniero. Great-grandmother of Sylvia and Evelyn. Sister of Kathleen Stabile, Michael (Margie) Stabile, Roger Stabile and Brenda Stabile. Also survived by nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 9, 2019 at OLD ST. MARY CHURCH, 844 N. Broadway, at 10AM. Inurnment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Lou's family extends their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Maple Ridge Health Services and Hometown Hospice, Andrew Rychlik, and friends for their compassionate care and support. Memorials, if so desired may be made to Old St. Mary Parish.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019