|
|
|
Mary Louise Tatera
Milwaukee - Mary Louise (nee Ives) Tatera. Born to Eternal Life August 27, 2019 at the age of 85 years, surrounded by love. Loving wife of the late Francis "Frank." Mary is survived by 4 children, 5 children of her heart, 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Mary is further survived by her 2 sisters, 2 brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and other family.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation, Aurora Zilber Family Hospice or are appreciated. Please see Funeral Home website for more information.
Memorial Visitation Saturday, September 7 at St. Roman Church, 1810 W. Bolivar Ave from 9- 11:00 AM followed by the Celebration of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Inurnment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019