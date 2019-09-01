Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. ROMAN CHURCH
1810 W. Bolivar Ave
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ROMAN CHURCH
1810 W. Bolivar Ave
Mary Louise Tatera


2019 - 2019
Mary Louise Tatera
Mary Louise Tatera

Milwaukee - Mary Louise (nee Ives) Tatera. Born to Eternal Life August 27, 2019 at the age of 85 years, surrounded by love. Loving wife of the late Francis "Frank." Mary is survived by 4 children, 5 children of her heart, 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Mary is further survived by her 2 sisters, 2 brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and other family.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation, Aurora Zilber Family Hospice or are appreciated. Please see Funeral Home website for more information.

Memorial Visitation Saturday, September 7 at St. Roman Church, 1810 W. Bolivar Ave from 9- 11:00 AM followed by the Celebration of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Inurnment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
