Mary Louise Wilkins
Milwaukee - Age 85 yrs. September 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Rev. Dr. Ellis Wilkins, married for 65 years and 9 months.
Loving mother of Connie Wilkins of Milwaukee, WI; Chyrel (Rev. Clarence) Thornton, Cynthia Wilkins and Charlotte Wilkins all of Little Rock, AR; Helen (John) Christian of Strong, AR; Dwanda (Rev. Rufus) Robinson of Texarkana, AR and David (Scheena) Wilkins of El Dorado, AR. Special son Rev. Derik Slaton of Ruston, LA and Special daughters Darlene Smith of Little Rock, AR; Lisa Kimball and Valarie Easter of Milwaukee, WI. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Loving sister of Genell Jones Bailey and Royell (Ina) Jones of Lancaster, CA; Virginia Williams of Los Angeles, CA; George Jr. (Melanie) Jones, Roosevelt Jones of Lancaster, CA; Jackie (Alton) Stennis of Eldorado, AR and Linda Lidell of Pine Bluff, AR. Further survived by a host of other loving relatives and friends and her church family.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11AM at Damascus Baptist Church 2447 N. 27th St. Visitation Saturday 9AM at the CHURCH until time of services. Final Interment Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in El Dorado, AR. The family is served by:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019