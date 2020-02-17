Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Mary's Visitation Parish
1260 Church St.
Elm Grove, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Visitation Parish
1260 Church St.
Elm Grove, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lu Davis


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lu Davis Notice
Mary Lu Davis

Elm Grove - Davis, Mary Lu (Boemer). Born July 30, 1927. Born to Eternal Life on February 16, 2020. Longtime resident of Elm Grove, Pewaukee Lake, and Bonita Beach, Florida.

Mary Lu is survived by her children David, Jr. (Jennifer) and Mary Clare (Frank) Falsetti; her grandchildren Mario and Dominic Falsetti, Margaret (Anthony) Bertolini, Elizabeth and Julia Davis. Mary Lu is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, David M. Davis.

A visitation will be held at St. Mary's Visitation Parish (1260 Church St., Elm Grove) on Friday, February 21 from 9 am until 10:45 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will start at 11 am with burial to follow at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Divine Savior Holy Angels High School or to the House of Peace. The family would like to give sincere thanks to her team of dedicated caregivers who took such wonderful care of her in her home during the final months of her life.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline