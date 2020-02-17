|
|
Mary Lu Davis
Elm Grove - Davis, Mary Lu (Boemer). Born July 30, 1927. Born to Eternal Life on February 16, 2020. Longtime resident of Elm Grove, Pewaukee Lake, and Bonita Beach, Florida.
Mary Lu is survived by her children David, Jr. (Jennifer) and Mary Clare (Frank) Falsetti; her grandchildren Mario and Dominic Falsetti, Margaret (Anthony) Bertolini, Elizabeth and Julia Davis. Mary Lu is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, David M. Davis.
A visitation will be held at St. Mary's Visitation Parish (1260 Church St., Elm Grove) on Friday, February 21 from 9 am until 10:45 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will start at 11 am with burial to follow at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Divine Savior Holy Angels High School or to the House of Peace. The family would like to give sincere thanks to her team of dedicated caregivers who took such wonderful care of her in her home during the final months of her life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020