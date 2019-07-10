|
|
Costa, Mary Lucy (Nee Antonicci) Entered the kingdom of heaven on Sun., July 7, 2019 at the age of 79. She was the loving and caring wife of the late Jack Costa. Also preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Rose and several spirited aunts. The precious mother of Jacquelyn (Bob Helbig), Joseph (Candace) and Jennifer (Marc Abendroth) exemplified selfless devotion to God and family. To her beloved granddaughters, Mia, Tess and Ariana, her honey-girls, her mission was to pack their hearts full of joy and their tummies full of delicious Italian treats. She is further survived by her dear sister, Rosanne (Jack) Liebl, cousin Michael (Susie) Corrao, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Alongside Jack, she founded Costa's Olde-Fashion Lemonade, a Summerfest staple. For more than 30 years, she aided in every facet of the business' success and influenced the lives of countless teenagers working their first jobs. Visitation will be on Friday, July 12 from 10:00AM until the 11:00AM Mass of Christian Burial at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Rd, Mequon 53092. A private committal service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Thank you to the nurses and aides at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital and at the Lawlis Family Hospice. Don't smoke.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019