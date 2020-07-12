Mary Lynn Quisno
(Nee Houde) Of Glendale, died July 9, 2020, following a long struggle with health problems. She was 66.
Mary was a loving, kind and generous person who helped her family, her nieces and nephews, various friends, and the cats who inhabited her house. She was an artist and managed the popular "Christmas in the Country" show that was staged in Cedarburg for a number of years.
She was adept at fashioning holiday decorations, including handcrafted Santa Claus figurines, objects she loved to create. She also was a good cook and baker and her pies and cakes were always a hit at family functions.
She had a great sense of humor, a quick wit, and could do impersonations of various characters, including James Cagney. In her youth, Mary was a dancer, taking ballet and other lessons at various studios in Milwaukee and performing in shows such as "Swan Lake."
She was born Jan. 26, 1954 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Leo and Alice Houde. She attended St. Thomas Aquinas Elementary School and Washington High School - Class of 1972, and later attended Mount Mary's Interior Design program.
She is survived by her husband, George Quisno, and a daughter, Alice; four sisters, Marcia (Charles) Hero, Sandra Gingery, Patricia (Richard) Hintz, and Margaret (Robert) Lucano; a brother, George Houde; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 15, from 5-7PM, with a time for sharing memories at 7PM. Funeral Mass at OUR LADY OF GOOD HOPE CHURCH, 7152 N. 41st St., on Thursday, July 16, at 11AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association
or the WI Humane Society.