1/
Mary Lynn Quisno
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lynn Quisno

(Nee Houde) Of Glendale, died July 9, 2020, following a long struggle with health problems. She was 66.

Mary was a loving, kind and generous person who helped her family, her nieces and nephews, various friends, and the cats who inhabited her house. She was an artist and managed the popular "Christmas in the Country" show that was staged in Cedarburg for a number of years.

She was adept at fashioning holiday decorations, including handcrafted Santa Claus figurines, objects she loved to create. She also was a good cook and baker and her pies and cakes were always a hit at family functions.

She had a great sense of humor, a quick wit, and could do impersonations of various characters, including James Cagney. In her youth, Mary was a dancer, taking ballet and other lessons at various studios in Milwaukee and performing in shows such as "Swan Lake."

She was born Jan. 26, 1954 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Leo and Alice Houde. She attended St. Thomas Aquinas Elementary School and Washington High School - Class of 1972, and later attended Mount Mary's Interior Design program.

She is survived by her husband, George Quisno, and a daughter, Alice; four sisters, Marcia (Charles) Hero, Sandra Gingery, Patricia (Richard) Hintz, and Margaret (Robert) Lucano; a brother, George Houde; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 15, from 5-7PM, with a time for sharing memories at 7PM. Funeral Mass at OUR LADY OF GOOD HOPE CHURCH, 7152 N. 41st St., on Thursday, July 16, at 11AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association or the WI Humane Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
OUR LADY OF GOOD HOPE CHURCH
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Burial
Holy Cross
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-9400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved