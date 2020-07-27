Mary Lynne Schroeder



Muskego - (nee Verheyen) Mary was led by angels into her Savior's arms on July 25, 2020 at the age of 77. She was the beloved wife of John; loving mother of Steven (Karen), Tracy, Jill (Gustavo Grunbaum) and Andrew; and adored grandmother of Luke Schroeder, Noah (Tabitha) Schroeder, Caroline Skotarzak, Bianca Grunbaum, Roman Grunbaum, Sophia Schroeder, Harper Schroeder and Harrison Schroeder.



Preceded in death by her parents Lorraine and Wilfred Verheyen, brothers William and Michael, and sister Marjorie, Mary remained the dearest sister of Jeanne (Mike) Agneessens and Patricia (Ed) Duben, and sisters-in-law Mary Verheyen and Sue Rabenhorst. She was also a beloved aunt to six nieces and nephews and a cherished friend to all who knew her.



Mary was born November 14, 1942 in Green Bay, Wis. The eldest daughter of six children, she attended elementary school in De Pere and graduated from East De Pere High School, where she met John. She and John were married on November 21, 1964 and shared a wonderful marriage of almost 56 years. They lived and raised their family in Milwaukee, Brown Deer and Muskego during which time they were members of Mt. Lebanon Ev. Lutheran Church, St. Mark Ev. Lutheran Church and Christ the Lord Ev. Lutheran Church.



Guided by her faith, Mary lived a life that demonstrated her natural ability to put others first. She was a model wife, mother and grandmother who made anyone's life she touched simply better.



The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Mary's support team at Froedert Hospital, including Dr. Kia Seaian, Dr. Douglas Evans, Dr. Gilbert Farreau, Dr. James Thomas and Dr. William Rilling.



A memorial service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at Christ the Lord Ev. Lutheran Church, 1650 N. Brookfield Road, Brookfield, WI 53045. Visitation 11:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., with a service at 1:00 p.m. Covid-19 precautions will be observed.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Christ the Lord Ev. Lutheran Church or Wisconsin Lutheran High School, 330 Glenview Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53213.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store