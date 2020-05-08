Mary M. Dougherty
Mary M. Dougherty

(Nee Brown) Entered into Eternal Life and is reunited with her husband, Robert Sr., on Thursday, May 7, 2020, age 99. Loving mom of Eileen Dougherty, Bob (Peggy) Dougherty, Ann Moore, Mary (Dan) McCormick, Tom (Karen) Dougherty, Maureen (Jeff) Lella, Kathy (Jim) Lotz and Colleen (Ward) Babcock. Cherished grandma of Tom, Jim, Mike, TJ, Kelly, Brittany, Danny, Erin, Samantha, Megan and Emmett. Dear GG of Nathan, Allison, Alexis, Henry, Grace, Arlo and Desmond. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Preceded in death by daughter Jane and her siblings.

Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Margaret Mary Parish or Carmelite Nuns, N2517 Carmelite Road Pewaukee, WI 53072.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
May 9, 2020
I really enjoyed your mother at Lindengrove. Everytime I played my accordion, she would bring out her photo album and show me the picture of herself playing guitar with her sister who played the accordion. She also talked about her many years of owning the tavern and living on the farm. She was a delight to be with.
Trisha
Friend
