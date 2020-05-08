Mary M. Dougherty
(Nee Brown) Entered into Eternal Life and is reunited with her husband, Robert Sr., on Thursday, May 7, 2020, age 99. Loving mom of Eileen Dougherty, Bob (Peggy) Dougherty, Ann Moore, Mary (Dan) McCormick, Tom (Karen) Dougherty, Maureen (Jeff) Lella, Kathy (Jim) Lotz and Colleen (Ward) Babcock. Cherished grandma of Tom, Jim, Mike, TJ, Kelly, Brittany, Danny, Erin, Samantha, Megan and Emmett. Dear GG of Nathan, Allison, Alexis, Henry, Grace, Arlo and Desmond. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Preceded in death by daughter Jane and her siblings.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Margaret Mary Parish or Carmelite Nuns, N2517 Carmelite Road Pewaukee, WI 53072.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020.