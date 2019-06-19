|
Jaskie, Mary M. (nee Schilz) June 16, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Preceded in death by her husband August "Augie". Dear mother of Robert (Mona) and Christine (Mony) Santos. Loving grandma of Samantha, Sarah, Ramon, Tre', Megan and Melissa. Great-grandma of Vincent. Further survived by her sister Betty, other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation Friday, June 21 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave. Milwaukee) followed by the Celebration of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private inurnment Wood National Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019