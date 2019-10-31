|
Mary M. Kielma
Mary M. Kielma peacefully ascended to the great casino in the sky on October 23rd, 2019 at the age of 71. Mary's caring soul will be sorely missed by her partner for over 40 years Larry Lindsey, her son Jim (Maria) Kielma, her grandchildren, Nikki and CJ, her brother Ed Piotrowski, and many other loving family and friends. Mary was kind and very generous. She loved spending time with her grandkids including adventures to Chicago and Disney World. She loved eating at Lotus and DeMarinis and cherished the friendships she cultivated there. Mary enjoyed "big fun," traveling, shopping for her family, Christmas Eve, bargains, Las Vegas, and Potawatomi. Following her wishes, there will be no service; however, a private party will be held in her honor.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019