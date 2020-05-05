Mary M. Marks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary M. Marks

- Cudahy passed away on May 2, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Daughter of Henry and Violet. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Ronald H. Loving mother of David, the late Ronald J., Geno (Cindy), Edward, and Joe (Laura). Proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late John and the late Theresa. Sister-in-law of Mae, Dot, Joyce, Lou, and the late Connie. Further survived by her cousin Rosie, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A private service was held.

A celebration of life to be announced at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved