Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rebensburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Rebensburg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Rebensburg Notice
Mary M. Rebensburg

Germantown - (Nee Brophy). Was welcomed to heaven on January 28,2020 at the age of 83. Devoted wife to Phillip for 59 years. Loving mother of Ruth (Darryl) Klug and Sarah (Matt) Larson. Proud grandmother to 4 grandchildren. Survived by 3 siblings other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her son, Phillip Jr., granddaughter, Shelly Ann and brother, Mack Brophy.

Visitation Saturday, February 1 at St. Mary Parish,N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave. Menomonee Falls from 10:30AM until time of the Memorial Mass at 11:30AM. Private entombment St. Mary's Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline