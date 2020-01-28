|
|
Mary M. Rebensburg
Germantown - (Nee Brophy). Was welcomed to heaven on January 28,2020 at the age of 83. Devoted wife to Phillip for 59 years. Loving mother of Ruth (Darryl) Klug and Sarah (Matt) Larson. Proud grandmother to 4 grandchildren. Survived by 3 siblings other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her son, Phillip Jr., granddaughter, Shelly Ann and brother, Mack Brophy.
Visitation Saturday, February 1 at St. Mary Parish,N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave. Menomonee Falls from 10:30AM until time of the Memorial Mass at 11:30AM. Private entombment St. Mary's Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020