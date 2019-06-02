|
Schlax, Mary M. (Nee Patricki) Born to Eternal Life Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Jerre Schlax. Cherished mother of Kevin (Barb), Mary Beth Gardner (Geno), Donna (Randy) Knepper, Colleen (Dave) Helm, Noreen (Jeff) Johnson, Jerre (Mary Ellen), the late James (Julie), Jeffrey (Mary), Robert (Paula), Jennifer (Mike) Weeden. Grandmother of 30 and great-grandmother of ten. Sister of Phillip (Arlene) Patricki. Daughter of the late Stanley and Gertrude (nee O'Connor) Patricki. Daughter-in-law of the late Francis and the late Ellen Schlax. Sister-in-law of the late Francis (Mary) Schlax and the late James (Christine) Schlax. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4PM to 8PM at THE FUNERAL HOME. Additional visitation Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10AM to 10:45AM at SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3536 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., St. Francis. Mass of Christian Burial to follow, at 11AM. Interment at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019