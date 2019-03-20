|
|
Scott, Mary M. "Polly" (Nee Brobst) Mary Milan "Polly" Scott, age 84, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 at the Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa. She was born Mary Brobst on Oct. 14, 1934 in Eau Claire, grew up in Mondovi, Osseo and Richland Center, and graduated from Richland Center High School in 1952. While pursuing her journalism degree at UW-Madison, Polly met Ron Scott in the Concert Band, and they were married on April 7, 1956. They had four children from January 1958 to June 1963. Ron's career in the US Navy took Polly and the family to Virginia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, and overseas to Greece before returning to the Boston area and then to Kansas. Polly spoke often of the many times she moved throughout her life; her path led her back to Wisconsin in 1981 prior to the end of her marriage to Ron. Polly had a wide variety of interests, passions and talents. Her love of music remained through her life, and she taught many young flutists, including her daughter. During the 70s she started a Folk-Mass music group at a church in Reading, MA, and her son has carried on the tradition of leading church music. She continued to play flute and sing at church and in community groups until late in life. Polly was a skilled writer and public-relations professional, and over the years she led the public relations teams at a Kansas City hospital, at St. Joseph's and St. Mary's Hospitals in Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Marian University in Fond du Lac, the Milwaukee Art Museum and UWM School of Education. During her time at MAM, she won an award for excellence from the Public Relations Society of America. After her diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease in 2002, Polly used her skills and compassion by starting a Parkinson's support group for women in the Milwaukee area which is still active today. She loved Irish culture and loved to travel, taking many trips to Europe with friends and family. Polly also loved her cats, and she looked forward to planning and planting her spring garden each year. She was a longtime active member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Above all, Polly loved being a mom, a grandma and a great-grandma. Polly is survived by her children Katie Obbink, Sandra Scott, Diane (Gary) Fergot, and Doug Scott; by her grandchildren Sarah (Jeremy) Mericle, and Alex (Katie) Fergot; and by her great-granddaughter Sophie Mericle. Polly inspired in her kids a love for cats and leaves behind many grand-kitties. Preceding her in death were her parents William and Doris Brobst, brothers Richard Brobst and William Brobst and sister Margaret Roth. A Mass of Christian burial is planned for Saturday, April 27 at 2 PM at St. Catherine Catholic Church, 5101 W. Center St. in Milwaukee. Visitation will be held from 1 PM until the time of service. Donations in Polly's memory may be made to the Lutheran Home's Memory Care-Assisted Living Program (thelutheranhome.org/charitable-giving) or a Parkinson's organization such as Wisconsin Parkinson Association (wiparkinson.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019