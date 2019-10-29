Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St Mary Catholic Faith Community
9520 W Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary Catholic Faith Community
9520 W Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Turdo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Turdo


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Turdo Notice
Mary M. Turdo

Milwaukee - Born to Rocco and Maria Turdo July 18, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and died peacefully on October 16, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Predeceased by her longtime friend and partner Eugene Lorenz of many years, her parents Rocco and Maria Turdo, her siblings Sebastian (Shelia) Turdo, Rosalie Grenfell (Herman) Chounard, Margaret & husband Floyd Dryfka, Bessie & husband Eugene Remiszewski, sister-in-law Donna Turdo, brother-in-law Roy V. Grenfell and Nephew John A. Grenfell. Mary is survived by her brother Leo (Donna) Turdo and by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews. Mary was a graduate of Lincoln High School June 19, 1947. She was a long term employee of AC-Delco. She was a supporter of the Blessed Virgin of Pompeii Church - AKA the "little pink church" in the 3rd Ward. Mary was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan and followed the history of Milwaukee. Our thanks to Lexington Heritage Assisted Living for the gentle and loving care for Mary. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Research would be gratefully appreciated. A visitation will be held on Saturday November 2nd at St Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners, WI 53130, from 10am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11am.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline