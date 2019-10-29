|
Mary M. Turdo
Milwaukee - Born to Rocco and Maria Turdo July 18, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and died peacefully on October 16, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Predeceased by her longtime friend and partner Eugene Lorenz of many years, her parents Rocco and Maria Turdo, her siblings Sebastian (Shelia) Turdo, Rosalie Grenfell (Herman) Chounard, Margaret & husband Floyd Dryfka, Bessie & husband Eugene Remiszewski, sister-in-law Donna Turdo, brother-in-law Roy V. Grenfell and Nephew John A. Grenfell. Mary is survived by her brother Leo (Donna) Turdo and by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews. Mary was a graduate of Lincoln High School June 19, 1947. She was a long term employee of AC-Delco. She was a supporter of the Blessed Virgin of Pompeii Church - AKA the "little pink church" in the 3rd Ward. Mary was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan and followed the history of Milwaukee. Our thanks to Lexington Heritage Assisted Living for the gentle and loving care for Mary. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Research would be gratefully appreciated. A visitation will be held on Saturday November 2nd at St Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners, WI 53130, from 10am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019