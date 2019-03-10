|
|
Wermers, Mary M. (Nee Kemp) Returned home to God on the morning of January 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Wermers, and her parents, Rita Rachor and Rudolph Kemp. She is survived by her 5 children (Jason [Erin], Rita, Brian [Katti], James [Emeliah], and Kate [Davin]), her 10 grandchildren (Charlie, Hannah, Jane, Emma, Emeliah, Olivia, Annie, Edward, Caroline, and Theodore), and her brother Jim. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 15 at Lumen Christi Catholic Parish in Mequon, WI. For complete information and in lieu of flowers see funeral home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019