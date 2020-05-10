Mary Maglio
1915 - 2020
Mary Maglio

(Nee LoCicero) Born July 9, 1915 in Milwaukee, until recently living in Sun City, Arizona. Beloved mother of Santo, Mary Grace, Margaret (Gary) Sontag, JoAnne (Tim) Gjenvick, Vincent, Charles (Lynn) and Annette DiZinno. She is predeceased by Charles, her husband of 73 years. Adored and loved by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is the last of her siblings¸ brothers Paul, Joe, Nick and Felix and her sister, Clara Balistreri. Dearest sister-in-law of Josephine Spella.

Our mother was born in the Italian Third Ward and was very proud of her Sicilian heritage and traditions and of her father's bakery and cannoli. Her reminiscences were included in the MPTV PBS documentary on Italians in Milwaukee.

She always had a positive outlook on life, a smile on her face that quickly endeared her to everyone she met. She played in a bocce league until recently. She brought joy and optimism and compassion to everyone she touched. She taught us well. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her proudest accomplishments. We had her in our lives for 104 years, but that was not enough. She leaves a hole in our hearts.

Due to the present restrictions, a small private family service was held at Holy Cross Cemetery, where she will rest eternally next to her beloved husband Charles. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
William Kraemer
May 6, 2020
Extending our deepest sympathy to you at this sad time. May the most precious memories of a beautiful life bring you comfort and peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lisa Boucher
May 6, 2020
Our deepest sympathy. I know words cant take away the hurt youre feeling, but we want you to know how much we care. Sending you love and strength in this time of loss.
Mark Maslowski
