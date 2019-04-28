|
Kessler, Mary Margaret "Kelly" (nee Kelly) Passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019 at the age of 74. She was the loving mother of four children, Kimberly (John) Langeberg, Brian (Sara) Kessler, Julie (Christopher) Lau and Christopher Kessler. She was dear "Nana" to her six grandchildren, Emma Kessler, Lillian Kessler, Lauren Langeberg, Molly Langeberg, Evan Lau and Connor Lau. She will be remembered fondly by her siblings Miriam (William) Beebe, Kathryn (Louis) Bodony, Thomas (Mary Ellen) Kelly, John (Janet) Kelly, her sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Richard) Kelly and her dear friends, Jerryl Hanson and Bob Edwards. All will cherish the wonderful times they shared. Mary Margaret is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Laurine Kelly, her sister, Lucille Kelly, and her brothers, Edward, Robert (Dorothy) and Richard Kelly. Mary Margaret was raised in Rantoul, Illinois. She attended St. Malachy Catholic School and, later, Rantoul High School. The sweet natured cheerleader and homecoming queen was known to her many friends and loved ones by different names: Mary Margaret, Margie, Kelly, and later, Mom and Nana. She will be missed by all. Mary Margaret devoted her life to helping others. After graduating from St. Mary's School of Nursing in 1965, and later obtaining a bachelor's degree, she spent her working years dedicated to the nursing profession. She was accomplished in her field and, after 38 years of working in the Emergency Room at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee, she retired from nursing. After retirement, Mary Margaret continued to dedicate her time and talents to helping others. She often served as reader or Eucharistic Minister at church. At her adopted parish of St. Josephat's Basilica in Milwaukee, she volunteered to help teach English as a Second Language. She also volunteered with the kindergarteners at Cooper Elementary School in Milwaukee. To the kids of Cooper Elementary, she was known simply as "Miss Kelly". The world will know one less pair of helping hands without Mary Margaret. In lieu of flowers, donations to are appreciated. Memorial Visitation Friday, May 3 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Rozga Funeral Home with a Vigil Service at 7:00 PM. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 4 at 11:30 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee). Inurnment to follow at Forest Home Cemetery Halls of History.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019