Mary Margaret Maki
Mary Margaret Maki (née Bielinski), age 73, died Sunday, June 14, 2020. Mary will be dearly missed by her children April Gussey (née Maki), Matthew (Cori) Maki; grandchildren Megan, Lily and Kate; great-grandchildren Tiana and Seville; brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.