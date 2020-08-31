Mary Margaret McGinn(nee McGurk) Born February 12, 1922. Passed away on August 30, 2020, at the age of 98. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, V. Terrence McGinn. Wonderful mom of Terrence J. (Kathleen M.) McGinn, Neil C. (Mary Pat) McGinn, Margaret M. "Peggy" (the late John S. Cwiklik, Ph.D.) McGinn, and Frank D. (Scherri M.) McGinn. Proud grandmother of Kevin R. McGinn, Joseph J. (Susan A. Van Schyndel) Shinners, Kathleen A. Howell, the late David E. Shinners, Colin P. McGinn, Daniel D. Richard, and Terrence J. Richard. Dear great grandmother of Ally K. McGinn, Chase J. VerVort, Max G. VerVort, and Leo J. VerVort.Preceded in death by her devoted parents, Patrick A. and Laura M. McGurk, her three cherished brothers, Neil P. (Cecilia H.) McGurk, Frank B. (Dolores A.) McGurk, and James P. (Jane M., Margaret M.) McGurk and her fond in-laws, Michael J. (Rosemary M.) McGinn, Mary Eileen (Chet P.) Surprise, and Joseph H. (Loraine L.) McGinn as well as her husband's beloved parents Joseph H. and Mae M. McGinn. Further survived by many caring nieces, nephews, and cousins.Mary Margaret was a graduate of St. Rose of Lima Grade School as well as Holy Angels Academy, and she received her B.A. degree from Mount Mary College on D-Day. She taught English and history at Messmer High School and exercise classes at Sidney Hill. Volunteer service with Christian Mothers at St. Pius X Parish, St. Anne's Society of Old St. Mary's Church, and Christ Child Society was a key focus. Mary Margaret will be remembered for her positive attitude, her willingness always to lend an ear and a helping hand, her love of reading and exercise, as well as her quick wit. Her love of faith, family, and friends kept her young at heart.The family will hold a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7301 W. Nash Street in Milwaukee, on September 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. Please wear masks and practice social distancing due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Old. St. Mary's Church, Mount Mary University, or Christ Child Society are appreciated.