Mary Mastalish Notice
Mastalish, Mary (Nee Gostomski) of Port Washington formerly of Milwaukee, July 26, 2019 age 73 years. Loving mother of Lynn (David) Bauer. Proud grandma of Jeremy and Nathan Bauer. Dear great-grandma of Lilah, Elliot, and Oliver. Sister-in-law of Ginger Gostomski and Carol Gostomski. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Edward & Helen Gostomski, and brothers, Donald and Richard Gostomski. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, August 1, 2019, 6PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church (1619 Washington St.), Grafton. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In state on Thursday, at the church, from 4PM until the time of service. Memorials of your choice are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
