Services
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mazza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Mazza

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary Mazza Notice
Mazza, Mary (Nee Cunningham) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family saying the rosary on April 22, 2019 at the age of 76. Mary was a wonderful wife and mother who is now with our Lord in heaven. Survived by her husband of 55 years Chuck, children Mike (Carrie), the late Catherine Mary "Bee", the late Mark, Matt (Jen), Dave (Amy), Grace (Dave) Urbanski, Joe (Abby) and John (Natasha), 23 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, April 26 at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish Hwy 83, North Lake from 9:00AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Maryknoll Missions or American Life League appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now