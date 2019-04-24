|
Mazza, Mary (Nee Cunningham) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family saying the rosary on April 22, 2019 at the age of 76. Mary was a wonderful wife and mother who is now with our Lord in heaven. Survived by her husband of 55 years Chuck, children Mike (Carrie), the late Catherine Mary "Bee", the late Mark, Matt (Jen), Dave (Amy), Grace (Dave) Urbanski, Joe (Abby) and John (Natasha), 23 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, April 26 at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish Hwy 83, North Lake from 9:00AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Maryknoll Missions or American Life League appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019