Sister Mary Michel Malolepsy



Sister Mary Michel Malolepsy, 84 years of age, died on October 21, 2020 in Ascension Columbia St. Mary Ozaukee, Mequon, WI.



Sister Mary Michel, born on September 26, 1936, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Mary entered the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother on August 28, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI and professed first vows on August 12, 1956, in Milwaukee.



As a Sister of the Sorrowful Mother, Sister Mary Michel served in the following ministries as teacher, organist: St. Francis Borgia School, Cedarburg, WI (1956-1958); St. Mary's School, Tomahawk, WI (1958-1961); Mother of Perpetual Help School, Milwaukee, WI (1961- February 1962, 1967-1984); She also served as assistant principal at Mother of Perpetual Help School (1968-1971 and 1975-1984).



Sister Mary Michel is survived by her sisters, Sr. M. Helen Malolepsy, Oshkosh, WI and Jane Gerend, Marshfield, WI; her brother John Malolepsy, Albuquerque, NM, and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Dave Ashenbrenner and her brother-in-law Jack Gerend.



A private Homecoming will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4:00 pm at SSM Franciscan Courts. The Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Friday, November 6th at 10:30 am at St. Raphael's Parish. Rev. Tom Long will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, Oshkosh, WI oversees the arrangements.









