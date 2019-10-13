Services
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Christ Alone Church-South Campus
10001 N. Cedarburg Rd
Mequon, WI
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ Alone Church-South Campus
10001 N. Cedarburg Rd
Mequon, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Alone Church-South Campus
10001 N. Cedarburg Rd
Mequon, WI
Mary Morning (Nee Mittelstaedt) of Mequon, passed away Saturday October 12, 2019 at the age of 82. She is survived by her 3 children Richard Moring Jr., Edie (Reid) Van Sluys and Fred (Suzanne) Moring; 3 grandchildren Andrew (Michelle) Moring, Katalin Moring and John Moring; great-granddaughter Merit Moring; sister-in-law Marianne Moring, along with other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Rev. Arthur and Florence Mittelstaedt; grandson Samuel Schmid; and brother William (Aletha) Mittelstaedt. In state Friday October 18 from 4 to 7 PM and Saturday from 10 AM to 12:00 PM at Christ Alone Church-South Campus, 10001 N. Cedarburg Rd in Mequon. Funeral Service Saturday at 12:00 PM followed by interment in the Church Cemetery. Mary was a lifelong member of Christ Alone Lutheran Church (formerly Trinity South Mequon), where her father served as Pastor for 40 years, and was a retired MPS School Teacher. If so desired, in lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ Alone Ladies Aid would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019
