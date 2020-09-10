1/1
Mary Mumford
1947 - 2020
Mary Mumford

West Allis - Mary (nee Wisniewski) Mumford, age 73, passed away on September 5, 2020 with her husband by her side. She was born in Milwaukee, WI to Sylvester and Patricia (nee Rogusa) Wisniewski. She was employed by Target in West Allis as a Supervisor for over 30 years. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Don; her daughters: Debi and Donna Mumford; her sister, Carol (Jack) LaFore; her niece, Julie LaFore; her nephew, Steve (Linda) LaFore, and other relatives and friends. There will be a time of visitation on Sunday, September 13 at Krause Funeral Home (12401 West National Ave.) from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 14 at St. Matthias Catholic Church (9306 W Beloit Rd, Milwaukee, WI) at 10:00 am. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
