Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Connell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Pat Connell


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Pat Connell Notice
Mary Pat Connell

Connell (Wilson), Mary Pat (Aunt Patsy) 93 born on April 14, 1926; Beloved mother, grandmother and sister passed away peacefully from natural causes on Tuesday March 24, 2020 with family by her side. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Robert W Connell Sr. and daughter Lynn Ann Connell. She is survived by her sister Barbara Monday, (Wilson), her children and grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mary Pat's children and grandchildren include; Son, Robert Connell, (spouse, Denise Connell, (Morrissey), grandchildren, Emily Connell and Robert J. (RJ) Connell), Kris Schrimpf (spouse Jesse Shrimpf, great- grandchildren Logan and Emma), Ryan Pallo (spouse, Ashley Pallo great-grandchildren Grayson & Isla). Son, Patrick Connell (spouse, Christy Connell (Foth), grandchildren, Sara, Mike, Peter, Jessica). Son, Matthew Connell (spouse, Joanne Connell (Casey). Daughter, Mary Wilke (Connell) (spouse, Kevin Wilke, grandchildren Melissa, Jim, Stephanie). Daughter, Theresa Schmitt (Connell)(Spouse, Randy Schmitt, grandchildren Megan, Cal, Allison). Son, Tim Connell (Spouse, Jane Connell(Grzechowiak), grandchildren, Madeline and Olivia). Daughter, Eva Hollfelder (Connell)(Spouse, Kevin Hollfelder, granddaughter Ella) and Grandson Sean Anthony Connell(Mother Lynn Connell). Mary Pat graduated from Holy Angels in 1944, graduated from Marquette University with Bachelor's degrees in Philosophy, English and Education, later pursuing a Masters of Arts Degree from Marquette University in 1988. Singing with the Florentine and Skylight Opera companies was one of Mary Pat's joys in life, she expressed her love for singing throughout her many roles over the years. Mary Pat never gave up her love of performing as she continued her acting career with Acacia theater and singing career with the McDowell Club of Milwaukee. Due to social distancing restrictions a Catholic Mass and celebration of life will be arranged at a future date.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline