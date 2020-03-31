|
|
Mary Pat Connell
Connell (Wilson), Mary Pat (Aunt Patsy) 93 born on April 14, 1926; Beloved mother, grandmother and sister passed away peacefully from natural causes on Tuesday March 24, 2020 with family by her side. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Robert W Connell Sr. and daughter Lynn Ann Connell. She is survived by her sister Barbara Monday, (Wilson), her children and grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mary Pat's children and grandchildren include; Son, Robert Connell, (spouse, Denise Connell, (Morrissey), grandchildren, Emily Connell and Robert J. (RJ) Connell), Kris Schrimpf (spouse Jesse Shrimpf, great- grandchildren Logan and Emma), Ryan Pallo (spouse, Ashley Pallo great-grandchildren Grayson & Isla). Son, Patrick Connell (spouse, Christy Connell (Foth), grandchildren, Sara, Mike, Peter, Jessica). Son, Matthew Connell (spouse, Joanne Connell (Casey). Daughter, Mary Wilke (Connell) (spouse, Kevin Wilke, grandchildren Melissa, Jim, Stephanie). Daughter, Theresa Schmitt (Connell)(Spouse, Randy Schmitt, grandchildren Megan, Cal, Allison). Son, Tim Connell (Spouse, Jane Connell(Grzechowiak), grandchildren, Madeline and Olivia). Daughter, Eva Hollfelder (Connell)(Spouse, Kevin Hollfelder, granddaughter Ella) and Grandson Sean Anthony Connell(Mother Lynn Connell). Mary Pat graduated from Holy Angels in 1944, graduated from Marquette University with Bachelor's degrees in Philosophy, English and Education, later pursuing a Masters of Arts Degree from Marquette University in 1988. Singing with the Florentine and Skylight Opera companies was one of Mary Pat's joys in life, she expressed her love for singing throughout her many roles over the years. Mary Pat never gave up her love of performing as she continued her acting career with Acacia theater and singing career with the McDowell Club of Milwaukee. Due to social distancing restrictions a Catholic Mass and celebration of life will be arranged at a future date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020