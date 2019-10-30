|
|
Mary Pat Morris (nee Dammann)
West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, October 27, 2019, age 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Jerome "Jerry". Dear mother of Steven and the late James Morris. Loving grandmother of Alyson, Madelyn and Jared. Sister of the late Victoria Dammann. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4 PM with Funeral Service at 7 PM. Private interment Graceland Cemetery. Member of the West Allis Historical Society and West Allis Charities. Mary Pat was a substitute teacher for various schools all over the Milwaukee County and Waukesha area and most years at Sussex Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your local food pantry appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 30, 2019