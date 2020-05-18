Mary Pat Walsh(nee Hoeft) Passed peacefully with her family by her side on May 16, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Bud for 56 years. Devoted mom of Shawn (Mary) Walsh, Colleen (Mike Halder) Sucher, Kathleen (Kevin) Spott, Kelly (Mike) Czubin and Devin (significant other Krysta and her daughter Thea) Walsh. Proud grandma of Erika, Christopher, Alicia, Corissa, Evan, Gabrielle, Lindsey, Noah, Owen, Abigail, Suzette and Aidan. Great-grandma of Sienna, Alayna, Peyton and Priya. Sister of Tom Hoeft and Peg Carlson. Sister-in-law of Don (Elaine) Walsh and Maureen (Lenny) Lipski. Preceded in death by her parents August and Mae Hoeft, her sister-in-law Judy Hoeft, her great-niece Samantha Kinjerski, and her mother and father-in-law George and Carol Walsh. Further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Mary Pat loved a full house; she loved hosting and cooking for her family. She loved shopping and travelling, especially with her bowling teammates. She was very crafty. Her passions were creating jewelry, making lamps, clothing, floral arrangements, and interior decorating- just to name a few. Her wish was that Christmas could be celebrated every month.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check back.