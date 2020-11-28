Mary Patricia Frederiksen(nee Gavigan), age 92, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020. Mary Pat is survived by her children MaryKaye (John) Jeanmaire, Mark (Tammy), Michael, Chris (Angela), and daughter-in-law Barbara. She is the proud grandmother of Kathleen, Sarah, Michael, Greg, Grace and Jack. Also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Mason, Easton and Olivia. Survived by many, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Ralph, son James, parents John and Mary Ellen, and sister Kathryn Wingert.Visitation Thur. December 3, 2020 at MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1212 S. 117th St., West Allis. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery to follow.