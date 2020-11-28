1/1
Mary Patricia Frederiksen
Mary Patricia Frederiksen

(nee Gavigan), age 92, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020. Mary Pat is survived by her children MaryKaye (John) Jeanmaire, Mark (Tammy), Michael, Chris (Angela), and daughter-in-law Barbara. She is the proud grandmother of Kathleen, Sarah, Michael, Greg, Grace and Jack. Also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Mason, Easton and Olivia. Survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of forty nine years Ralph, parents John and Mary Ellen (nee Flynn), and sister Kathryn Wingert.

Visitation Thur. December 3, 2020 from 11:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM at MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1212 S. 117TH St., West Allis. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mother of Perpetual Help West Allis.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
11:30 AM
MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP CATHOLIC CHURCH
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP CATHOLIC CHURCH
