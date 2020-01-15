Services
Brett Funeral Home
2001 West Wisconsin Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53233
(414) 342-0692
Mary Kuehn
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
1952 - 2020
Mary Patricia Kuehn Notice
(nee McMenamin) Age 67, of Ottawa, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at home. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of the late John and Marjorie McMenamin and sister of Jane Washcovick. Mary was raised in Milwaukee, living in Ottawa the past 33 years. Mary recently retired from Fiserv financial services with over 30 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed volunteering with the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Milwaukee Feis Society, gardening, sprint car racing, fishing, traveling, going out to eat and was very dedicated to her husband and family. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Walter Kuehn of Ottawa, daughter Aine McMenamin (Doug) Johnson of Whitefish Bay, grandson Elijah Johnson and granddaughter Siobhan Johnson. She is also survived by many loving cousins. A visitation for Mary will be held on Friday, January 24 at the funeral home from 5-7PM with a prayer service at 7PM. A private family interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Go Cheese Rescue Alliance would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020
