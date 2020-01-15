|
Mary Patricia Moze
Greenfield - (nee Moran) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, January 11, 2020, age 73 years. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Cherished mother of Dolores "Lori" Moze, Joanne (Ray Pabon) Moze and Sarah (Keith) Czaplewski. Devoted grandmother of Alex, Joshua and Erica Marshman & Jack, Nathan and Anna Czaplew- ski. Sister of Karen (Al) Ackerman. Sister-in-law of Mariann (Richard) Hintze and Richard Moze. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and an amazing community of friends. Visitation Monday, January 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (3722 S 58th St.) 3:00-5:15PM with Mass of Christian Burial at 5:30PM. Retired teacher of MATC. Active volunteer for the Shamrock Club, Literacy Coalition, and Mount Mary Scholarship Committee. Dedicated volunteer and lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of America and proud 2017 Irish Rose honoree. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Shamrock Club or Mount Mary University appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 15, 2020