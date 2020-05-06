Mary R. Kwiatkowski



West Allis - Entered God's loving arms on May 4, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Lucille Kwiatkowski. Beloved partner of Todd White. Loving sister of Frank (Dawn), Diane and Margaret (Pete) Starszak. Dear aunt of the late Anthony Starszak. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Private services will be held with immediate family.













