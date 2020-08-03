Mary R. WiedmannWaterford - (Née Mishich) Born to Frank and Mary Mishich on 9-1-26 & found peace on 7-31-20 at age 93. She was the beloved wife of Don, a loving mother to Di (Dan) Vukovich, Pat (Frank) Mielke, Bob (Kathleen) Wiedmann, Sue (John) Northey, proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is survived by 3 siblings: Rudy (Marlene) Mishich, Steve Mishich, and Helen Valentinelli. Losing our mother to dementia was a slow, grieving process. We are appreciative of the loving care Mom received by the staff and caregivers at her Elder Care Home and to Grace Hospice. Her inurnment will be at the Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove where she will be reunited with her husband Don of 67 years and a tribute stone honoring their years together has been placed by the Bell Tower. A celebration of her life will be held with the immediate family at a future date.