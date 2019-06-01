Resources
Cantwell, Mary Rae Mary Rae (Higgins) Cantwell, 93, passed away Tuesday, May 28 surrounded by her beloved family at Brighton Gardens in Bethesda. She was born in Milwaukee, WI and lived on Delaware Ave. in the Bayview neighborhood. She was a 1944 graduate of Bayview High School. Her parents were Henry Allen Higgins and Marion Esther (Thomas) Higgins. During her long life she resided in The Hague, NLD, Bethesda, MD, Sabillasville, MD, and Blue Ridge Summit, PA. Mary Rae is preceded in death by her dear husband of 40 years, Frank V. Cantwell, III. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Frank V. Cantwell IV (Elizabeth), Thomas V. Cantwell (Lisa), and David V. Cantwell (Marianne). Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, and her brother, Henry Allen Higgins (Joan), of Milwaukee, WI and his children, Pamela Higgins of Milwaukee, WI and Christopher Higgins of Gilroy, CA. A memorial service will be held at Harriet Chapel Catoctin Episcopal Parish on Saturday, June 8 at 10:30 a.m. After the service, a "Remembering Rae' celebration will occur at The Monterey Country Club in Blue Ridge Summit, PA. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to The Catoctin Furnace Historical Society or The Washington National Cathedral.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2019
