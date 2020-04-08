|
Sr. Mary Regine Collins SSND
Born to Eternal Life April 6, 2020, age 95. Survived by her sisters Rosalie, Rita, Pauline, Eleanor and Miriam, brothers Jim and Jude, nieces, nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Richard and Jenny, brother Gerard and sisters Catherine, Teresa and Virginia. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 8, 2020