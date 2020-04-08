Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Mary Regine Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. Mary Regine Collins Notice
Sr. Mary Regine Collins SSND

Born to Eternal Life April 6, 2020, age 95. Survived by her sisters Rosalie, Rita, Pauline, Eleanor and Miriam, brothers Jim and Jude, nieces, nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Richard and Jenny, brother Gerard and sisters Catherine, Teresa and Virginia. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline