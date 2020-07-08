1/
Mary Rollins
(nee Sanfilippo) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Rollins. Loving mother of Linda (Jeff) Lipp, Samuel (Pamela) Rollins, Kimberly (Terrance) Becker and Robert (Shelly) Rollins. Proud nana of Jacob Lipp, Ariona Lipp, Joshua Rollins, Heather Laur, Brooke Rollins, Annamarie (Christopher) Cannavo, Shawn (Susan) Becker, and Emmett Rollins. Cherished great-nana of Chloe, Grace, and Ruth. Dear sister of 7. Mary is survived by many other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, daughter, Cheryl, son, Daniel, and special friend Bob Derringer.

Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home, Friday, July 17, 2020, 4-6PM. Memorial Service at 6PM.

A special thank you to the nurses on the 5th Floor South at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond Du Lac.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
JUL
17
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-9400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
