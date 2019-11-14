|
|
Mary Rossa
Milwaukee - Welcomed into the arms of the Lord where she was reunited with her husband, Michael Rossa, Sr., and son, James Fritsch on November 13, 2019 at the age of 77. Loving mom of Roy and David Fritsch, Susan Weber and Michael Rossa, Jr. She is further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special friend and bestie of Karen Miller. Per Mary's wishes private services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019