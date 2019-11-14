Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rossa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rossa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rossa Notice
Mary Rossa

Milwaukee - Welcomed into the arms of the Lord where she was reunited with her husband, Michael Rossa, Sr., and son, James Fritsch on November 13, 2019 at the age of 77. Loving mom of Roy and David Fritsch, Susan Weber and Michael Rossa, Jr. She is further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special friend and bestie of Karen Miller. Per Mary's wishes private services will be held.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline