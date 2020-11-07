Mary S. "Molly" MacDonald
Bayside - Of Bayside, WI, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born on July 29, 1938 in Springfield, IL, to George S. and Jean (nee Mainland) Speer. Molly graduated from Oak Park-River Forest High School and Eureka College, and earned her Master of Science in Educational Psychology at University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee. She worked at Illinois Psychological Services in Chicago, as a vocational counselor at the Jewish Vocational Service, in fund development for Children's Hospital, United Performing Arts Fund and as a consultant for The American Lung Association
, Visiting Nurses Association, and MIAD. Molly pursued a multitude of volunteer activities in the Milwaukee area. She was a loyal supporter of medical, animal health and welfare, and arts organizations.
Molly is predeceased by her parents George S. and Jean M. Speer, Amy (nee Speer) Samos, former husband William B. MacDonald. She survived by her daughter, Melinda "Mindy" MacDonald Frenzen, (Darold F. Frenzen) of Kansas City, MO, brother George S. Speer, Jr. ("Deedee" Jean Brooke Speer) of Valley Center, CA, nephew "Scott" George S. Speer III (Patricia J. Speer) and great nephew David William Speer and Amber Elizabeth Speer.
At Molly's request, her cremains will be spread in the Memorial Garden at First United Church of Oak Park, IL. A private service for family will be held at a later date. For safety concerns, a Zoom Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 29. To receive a Zoom funeral invitation, please email kyle@feerickfuneralhome.com. For the full obituary notice, please visit www.feerickfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Molly's name may be made to Eureka College, 300 E. Collage Ave, Eureka, IL 61530 or to Morris Animal Foundation, 720 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 174A, Denver, CO 80246.