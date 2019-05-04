Services
Mary Scheibe Notice
Scheibe, Mary (nee Brojanac) Born to eternal life on May 1, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Scheibe Jr. Loving mother of Linda (Robert) Gustafson and Kathy (Butch) Scheibe-Powell. Caring grandma of Rob Gustafson, Dan (Alyssa) Powell and Joe (Katie) Powell. Special great grandma of Madden and Grace. Dear sister-in-law of Rose Brojanac. Also loved and survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Saturday May 4, 2019 TODAY at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 12130 W. Center Street, Wauwatosa from 10 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2019
