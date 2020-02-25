|
Mary Spasoff-Beronja
Was called home on February 22, 2020 at age 95. She was born in Milwaukee on March 26, 1924. Resident of New Berlin, WI. Beloved daughter of the late Stoiko and Traika (nee Blazheva) Spasoff. Loving mother of Robert Beronja (Wendy Bernam), Scot Beronja, Susan Whitlow, James Beronja, and Michael (Linda) Beronja. Proud grandmother to Alexander Beronja, Jayme (David) Rudoll, Lora (Josh) Engel, and Sara (DJ) Adamski. Loving great-grandmother to Hannah and Brady Rudoll, Austin Whitlow, Sarianne Beronja, Everlee Engel, and Wyatt and Lilith Adamski. Dear sister of Nadezhda "Nada" Bevic, Delores (Nick) Tseffos, Helen Kratzer, and Spasen "Steve" (Diane) Spasoff. Further survived by daughter-in-law, Sally Beronja, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many good friends. She was preceded in death by her step-mother, Sweta, her son, George Beronja Jr, granddaughter, Kalyn Beronja, great-grandson, Westyn, sister, Slavka "Sylvia" Spasoff, daughter-in-law Teresa Beronja, and her favorite furry friend, Penny. She was very hardworking and devoted to her children. She enjoyed watching the many activities they participated in growing up, such as speed skating and showing animals at the State Fair. She won many awards and prizes for her bakery, was a successful broker and home builder. She enjoyed spending time on her farm in East Troy and enjoyed leaving the cold Wisconsin winters behind to spend time in her Las Vegas home. She will be missed by many friends and family. A service will be Friday at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral (3201 S. 51st St. Milwaukee) 12:00 PM. Visitation will be at the church 11:00 AM until time of service. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020