Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
3201 S. 51st St.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
3201 S. 51st St.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Spasoff-Beronja
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Spasoff-Beronja


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Spasoff-Beronja Notice
Mary Spasoff-Beronja

Was called home on February 22, 2020 at age 95. She was born in Milwaukee on March 26, 1924. Resident of New Berlin, WI. Beloved daughter of the late Stoiko and Traika (nee Blazheva) Spasoff. Loving mother of Robert Beronja (Wendy Bernam), Scot Beronja, Susan Whitlow, James Beronja, and Michael (Linda) Beronja. Proud grandmother to Alexander Beronja, Jayme (David) Rudoll, Lora (Josh) Engel, and Sara (DJ) Adamski. Loving great-grandmother to Hannah and Brady Rudoll, Austin Whitlow, Sarianne Beronja, Everlee Engel, and Wyatt and Lilith Adamski. Dear sister of Nadezhda "Nada" Bevic, Delores (Nick) Tseffos, Helen Kratzer, and Spasen "Steve" (Diane) Spasoff. Further survived by daughter-in-law, Sally Beronja, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many good friends. She was preceded in death by her step-mother, Sweta, her son, George Beronja Jr, granddaughter, Kalyn Beronja, great-grandson, Westyn, sister, Slavka "Sylvia" Spasoff, daughter-in-law Teresa Beronja, and her favorite furry friend, Penny. She was very hardworking and devoted to her children. She enjoyed watching the many activities they participated in growing up, such as speed skating and showing animals at the State Fair. She won many awards and prizes for her bakery, was a successful broker and home builder. She enjoyed spending time on her farm in East Troy and enjoyed leaving the cold Wisconsin winters behind to spend time in her Las Vegas home. She will be missed by many friends and family. A service will be Friday at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral (3201 S. 51st St. Milwaukee) 12:00 PM. Visitation will be at the church 11:00 AM until time of service. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline