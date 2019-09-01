|
|
Sprinkman, Mary "Mickey" Passed away peacefully at her home on August 27, 2019, at the age of 91. Mickey was born in Shorewood, WI, on June 29, 1928, the daughter of Fred and Cleo Weimer. Sister of the late Cleo Dornfeld and Fred Weimer. Wife of the late Robert J. Sprinkman. Devoted mother to daughter, Elizabeth Sprinkman and sons, Jed (Alison) Sprinkman and the late John Sprinkman. Gramma Mickey to Spencer, Kayla, Megan, Jack, William, Nicholas and Chloe, who filled her heart with love, pride and joy. Mickey is further survived by a niece, nephews and dear friends. A longtime resident of Whitefish Bay and Fox Point, Mickey will be fondly remembered by all those who had the pleasure of having known her. A visitation will be held at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr., Shorewood, on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America or the Humane Society are appreciated. Private burial will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019